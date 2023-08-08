Kentucky State Police searching for escaped inmate in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating after an inmate escaped from the Madison County Detention Center.

The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond, was contacted right before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

KSP says an initial investigation alleges 31-year-old Thomas B. Crowe, of Richmond, escaped custody and fled from the detention bus en route to a rehabilitation facility.

Crowe is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing 159 pounds, with blue eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki shorts. Crowe has a scar above his right eye, a birthmark on his right shoulder, and multiple tattoos on his arms.

Crowe was serving a sentence for promoting contraband in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

Anyone who may have information about the Crowe's location is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.