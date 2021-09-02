Watch
Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Rockcastle County inmate

Posted at 11:20 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:34:01-04

MT. VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 11 are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Rockcastle County Detention Center in Mount Vernon, KY.

On Thursday morning, sometime between 5:25 a.m. and 5:35 a.m., Daniel Griffin, 30 of Stanford, KY escaped from the facility. Griffin’s direction of travel is unknown at this time. He is described as a white male with brown eyes and short brown hair. He is approximately 5’5 feet tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. Griffin has tattoos on left arm and his right leg.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Griffin and if located, please contact the Rockcastle County Detention Center 606-256-2178 or dial 911. For non-emergencies, the public can call Post 11 at 606-878-6622.

Trooper Richie Baxter is continuing the investigation.

