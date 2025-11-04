Kentucky State Police searching for missing 11-year-old in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that they are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl in Robertson County.

According to KSP, on Monday, around 5:45 p.m., they received a report from the mother of 11-year-old Addelyn Thornsberry that she was missing.

KSP says that the mother informed them that her daughter had a cell phone with the Life360 app, but was unable to locate her with it.

Thornsberry, according to KSP, was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue pants, and white tennis shoes.

KSP says they coordinated with Robertson County Emergency Management to begin searching the area near the family's home on Monday evening, but due to darkness and cold weather, KSP requested aircraft to assist with the aerial search.

According to KSP, around 8:30 p.m., the family found a video posted earlier in the day by Thornsberry, "indicating her intent to run away," but troopers and investigators continued searching.

KSP says that the aerial search did not yield any results, and throughout the night, they received several tips of possible sightings of Thornsberry earlier in the day, but she remains missing.

Thornsberry, according to KSP, has been entered as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center database.

KSP says the investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 859-428-1212.