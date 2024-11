FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that they are searching for a man who went missing on Nov. 12 in Floyd County.

According to KSP, 26-year-old Michael Fogleman was last seen in Prestonsburg. He is described as a white male, 6', 188 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.