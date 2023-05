MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is searching for 13-year-old Mariah Jean Gumber, of Rowan County, last seen on East Clack Mountain Road at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Gumber was last seen wearing off white colored pajamas and shirt set, purple Jordan flip flops.

If you have any information, please contact Kentucky State Police, Morehead at 606-784-4127.