LILY, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — The shooting took place on Brannon Mill Road in Lily, Kentucky. Trooper Scottie Pennington with Kentucky State Police shared more details of a shooting that involved an officer in Laurel County on Sunday. He says it was a vehicle pursuit that led to the shooting.

The suspect was taken to UK hospital with injuries. KSP says there were no fatalities and no officer or others were injured in the incident.

KSP is continuing to investigate.