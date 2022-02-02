Kentucky State Representative Richard White reported to be in serious condition at Frankfort Regional

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the family of a Kentucky House of Representatives member, it is reported Richard White collapsed at the Capitol Monday afternoon and is in very serious condition at Frankfort Regional Hospital.

White represents Elliott, Lewis, and Rowan counties.

His brother Ray White tells LEX 18 that White has internal bleeding and has lost a significant amount of blood. Ray says White is in the ICU and not stable enough to transport to UK Hospital at the moment.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

