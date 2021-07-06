Kentucky state senator Tom Buford dies at 72

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky state senator Tom Buford has died at 72.

The Senate Majority Office announced Buford's passing in a post on KY Senate Republicans Facebook page.

In the post, Kentucky State Senate President Pro Tempore David Givens spoke on behalf of the Senate Majority noting Buford's "wit intellect, and zest for life will be missed by all who knew him."

The longtime lawmaker of Nicholasville represented the 22nd district for 30 years.

“Our caucus is deeply saddened by the passing of state Senator Tom Buford. He has been a part of the legislature for 30 years and had a profound impact on the commonwealth and the district he represents," House Democratic Caucus Leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham, and Angie Gatton shared in a statement. "Losing a fellow legislator is like losing family, and we were proud to work with him on bipartisan measures that are too numerous to count. We extend our condolences to the Buford family and join with so many others in recognizing all the great things he stands for. Kentucky will be poorer without him.”

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon also shared his condolences on the passing of Buford.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, Senator Tom Buford. Not only was Tom my state senator when I was first elected to the House until the last round of redistricting, he was also a valued friend and a mentor to me when I was a state representative," Harmon said. "Tom had a great wit about him, and he loved serving the people of his district and the Commonwealth as a whole for over 30 years. Lynn and I offer our prayers and support to his family.”

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of my fellow senator and close friend, Tom Buford," said Senate President Robert Stivers. "I had the honor of serving alongside Tom in the Senate for close to 25 years, and was I lucky to have had the opportunity to witness his political acumen as well as his infectious sense of humor. Tom was proud to serve Kentucky as a state senator and to represent the wonderful people of the 22nd District. Tom was proud to be a father and husband to his wife, Carol, and two children, Stephanie and Beau. I want to convey the tremendous respect I have for Tom’s years of service to the Commonwealth. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones."