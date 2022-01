HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Friday afternoon, shots were fired at a Kentucky State Trooper in Cynthiana.

Shots were fired around 4:20 p.m. on Delta Court during a traffic stop.

Bullets hit the officer twice and they were wearing a bulletproof vest at the time.

The trooper has been taken to the local hospital.

A search is going on for the suspect(s).

Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.