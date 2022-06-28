Kentucky State University announces Dr. Ronald A. Johnson as interim president

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State University Board of Regents has named Dr. Ronald A. Johnson as interim president of the university.

Johnson is the former president of Clark Atlanta University (CAU), where he led the development and implementation of transformational academic, financial, competitive positioning, organizational, and operating strategies that resulted in significant improvements in enrollment, first-time undergraduate student retention, six-year graduation rates, and key financial performance indicators.

He led the successful development of a new strategic plan for CAU and the reaffirmation of its Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation.

"Dr. Johnson has a distinguished record in higher education administration, especially at HBCUs," shared Kentucky State University Board of Regents Chair, Dr. Gerald Patton. "We, the Board of Regents are elated at his appointment and look forward to working with him as he provides institutional leadership at Kentucky State University at this critical time."

The Board voted on the interim president at a special-called meeting Monday, June 27.

More on Dr. Johnson can be found here: Kysu.edu/Dr.RonaldAJohsnon.