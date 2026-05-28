Kentucky State University closes main campus due to potential safety threat

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State University has closed its main campus immediately following recommendations from local law enforcement regarding a potential threat to campus safety.

University officials say all faculty, staff, and students on the main campus should leave immediately and calmly, unless otherwise directed by law enforcement or university officials. Faculty and staff are asked to resume work remotely when possible.

According to the university, the closure does not impact activity at the Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm.

The university is asking the public to avoid coming to the main campus until further notice. Updates will be shared through official university communication channels.