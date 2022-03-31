Kentucky State University funding wins state Senate OK

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) —The Kentucky Senate has passed legislation that appropriates an extra $15 million for Kentucky State University on top of $23 million school officials requested to stabilize finances. It now heads to back the House. The bill was altered in the Senate to include several changes that would affect how KSU operates. For instance, the bill now gives the school's Board of Regents authority to fire any employee, including tenured employees, with a 30-day notice. The board would also be required to suspend its search for a university president until April 15, 2023.