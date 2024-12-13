Kentucky State University launches new correctional certificate program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State University set big goals for its strategic plan, including making education affordable and creating non-traditional pathways. The school's Director of Adult Learning and Governmental Relations, Cathi Smith, explains they're checking both boxes with its new partnership with Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Smith said, "Those courses are all criminal justice courses and there are a couple of communication courses. There are four core courses that they take that are all criminal justice classes and then there's one elective that they can pick which elective they want."

Officers can get a correctional certificate and get credits toward a degree from KSU. There's been a law enforcement shortage across the country. Louisville Metro Department of Correction's Chief Jerry Collins thinks this will bring more people in.

Collins said, "You know the nation went through a tough time I think we're coming around to really recognize the need and the professionalism that's needed. So, this is just another incentive for folks to start a new career in corrections."

KSU's president Dr. Koffi Akakpo explains that this program began in Fayette County and will get a reboot and continue expanding across the state.

He said, "And to make sure that adults understand that there is a way to get that credential, and our goal is to make sure we remove all the barriers and make it easy for them to earn that credential."

Smith was a non-traditional student. She knows why eliminating obstacles to education and professional development matter. She encourages anyone that wants a career in this field to consider this program.

Smith said, "I'm always for, you know, people working towards their academic goals. I know people nowadays are saying that college isn't worth it, that it's a scam. But it is absolutely worth it, and we are trying to provide those pathways."

