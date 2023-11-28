Kentucky Supreme Court denies Brooks Houck's request to remove judge

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's Supreme Court has denied Brooks Houck's request to remove the judge from his murder case.

Houck and Joseph L. Lawson were charged this summer in the murder of his ex-girlfriend Crystal Rogers, who disappeared in 2015.

Houck has argued that Judge Charles Simms III is biased against him, given comments in family court and his unusually high bond.

The judge refused to step down, and the state's supreme court has ruled against removing him.

There is no word yet on the next step in this case.