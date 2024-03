PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled to remove Pulaski County Circuit Clerk Joseph "JS" Flynn from office.

In the ruling, the Supreme Court stated, "We find by clear and convincing evidence that Flynn created a hostile work environment" and that he "sexually assaulted and harassed female employees."

Flynn was appointed county clerk in 2016 and elected to office in 2018.

Below is the entire ruling: