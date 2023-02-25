Kentucky Theatre holds red carpet premiere for 'Cocaine Bear'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a lot of anticipation, the “Cocaine Bear” movie is premiering today. The story the movie is loosely based on has Kentucky ties.

People filled the red carpet for the movie premiere at the Kentucky Theatre and have been coming in all day to get their picture with Pablo Escobear.

Kentucky for Kentucky brought the actual cocaine bear to the theatre for movie-goers to grab pictures and see the movie's real-life origins up close.

Although the film is only loosely based on the story's actual events, that hasn’t stopped fans' excitement.

The Kentucky Theatre's director, Hayward Wilkirson, says it's been fun to see people coming in and getting excited about the experience in the iconic space.

"You know, with the ability to stream films on Netflix and Prime, it's true you can sit at home, in the comfort of your pajamas on your couch and watch movies but you don’t get the social experience you get going to the movies. You can’t laugh together, you can’t cry together, in this case, you can’t be scared together. But you can experience this down here at the cinema so we're very excited about the opportunity to have the film ‘Cocaine Bear’ and to let people experience the magic of seeing film in a cinema."

The Kentucky Theatre will have five more showings of the ‘Cocaine Bear’ movie tomorrow.

