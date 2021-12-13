Watch
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory

Gerald Herbert/AP
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 10:08 PM, Dec 12, 2021
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Eight people are confirmed dead at a Kentucky candle factory that was hit by a tornado and another eight remain missing, but dozens more have been accounted for, a company spokesman said Sunday, raising hope that the toll from a Midwest twister outbreak won’t be as high as first feared.

Still, the governor expects the statewide toll to reach at least 50, and at least 14 people are dead in four other states: Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri. While officials initially said only 40 of 110 workers at the candle factory had been rescued, spokesman Bob Ferguson said more than 90 people had now been located.

