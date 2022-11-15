Watch Now
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announces 'Name the Plow' program, submissions due Dec. 2

Posted at 6:27 AM, Nov 15, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is launching its first-ever “Name the Plow” program, offering Kentuckians a chance to name one of 14 snow trucks in the state.

One truck will be named in each of Kentucky's 12 highway districts and two tow plows from the Franklin County-based KYTC strike force. The name will be displayed on the vehicle so residents can see it while it’s out for pre-treating and plowing activities.

Kentucky residents of all ages can submit names beginning Nov. 14 and running through Dec. 2 by completing this online form. KYTC staff will vote on the winning names and winners will be announced in early January. Entry rules are posted on the form.

KYTC hopes this program will foster community excitement when crews are out.

Visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources, including priority route maps, tips and highway district updates.

