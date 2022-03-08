Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminds drivers to check for vehicle recalls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) encourages every Kentucky vehicle owner to check their recall status and schedule a free repair if needed during National Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, which is March 7-11.

To learn if your vehicle(s) has an open recall, visit CheckToProtect.org and enter the license plate number(s) and state. Owners may also enter the 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to learn about open recalls. The VIN can be found on the driver’s side dash, inside the driver’s door, on registration documents, or on insurance documents.

Another option for is to text “RECALL” to 99724 – or, for Spanish speakers, text “REVISA” to 99724 – and snap a picture of the license plate when prompted.

All recalls are free to have repaired at authorized dealers, regardless of whether the vehicle was purchased from the dealer.

The Check to Protect campaign, led by the National Safety Council (NSC) encourages all vehicle owners to proactively check their recall status and, if necessary, schedule a free repair at a local dealer as soon as possible. It is encouraged to check for recalls every time the vehicle is serviced.

In Kentucky, 21.5% of vehicles on the road today have unrepaired safety recalls. Many recalls involve defective parts that can pose life-threatening risks to drivers or passengers.

