Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urges drivers to check for recalls prior to Labor Day travel

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) encourages every Kentucky vehicle owner to check their recall status ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

Over 50 million vehicles in the U.S. have unrepaired safety recalls and many of those recalls involve defective parts that can pose life-threatening risks to drivers or passengers. In Kentucky, 22.3% of vehicles on the road have unrepaired safety recalls. All can be repaired for free at local dealers.

The Check To Protect campaign, led by the National Safety Council (NSC), encourages all vehicle owners to proactively check their recall status and, if necessary, schedule a free repair as soon as possible.

Any vehicle owner can learn whether they have an open recall by visiting CheckToProtect.org and entering their license plate or their 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN. The VIN can be found on the driver’s side dash, inside the driver’s door, on your registration documents or on your insurance card. Another option for vehicle owners is to text “RECALL” to 99724 – or, for Spanish speakers, text “REVISA” to 99724 – and snap a picture of the license plate when prompted.

All recalls are free to have repaired at authorized dealers, regardless of whether you purchased your vehicle from the dealer or take it there for regular service. For more information on safety recalls, visit CheckToProtect.org.