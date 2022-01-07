Watch
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns community of black ice

LEX 18
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 22:33:13-05

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) shares the public should be aware of black ice due to the declining temperatures.

"Black ice can form on previously treated surfaces --- including sidewalks and roadways. Black ice is water that refreezes. In addition, areas that do not receive regular sunlight can refreeze and remain frozen for a period of time."

District 7 of KYTC's maintenance crews are retreating ramps to I-75 Northbound and Southbound between exit 115 (Newtown Pike) to exit 104 (Athens Boonesborough Road).

For KYTC snow and ice information click here.

