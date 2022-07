LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thousands of customers are without power after severe thunderstorms made their way through central Kentucky on Tuesday evening.

As of 5:00 p.m., Kentucky Utilities is reporting that 16,741 customers are without power in Fayette County. 2,610 customers are also without power in Scott County.

Across the state, more than 33,000 customers are without power. More than 9,601 customers are also without power in Jefferson County.