Kentucky Utilities provides updated storm damage numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Utilities provided an update on storm damage numbers after Friday's historic wind event.

KU now knows there were more than 3,400 wires down, which is up from the previous figure of 2,500 told to reporters.

There were 760 broken poles across the entire LG&E and KU system, but KU does not have figures yet specific to Lexington.

KU announced Monday morning the estimated time of having power restored for the majority of all their customers was by 11 p.m. Wednesday. The company says that is still accurate. There are still about 6,000 customers without power in Fayette County.

There may be a few customers KU can’t get to until Thursday, but the company hopes to have most restored Wednesday, according to a KU spokesperson.

KU says it’s rare—but possible—that customers can be restored but lose power temporarily later. That sometimes happens when KU has to de-energize a line to complete repairs or replace equipment.