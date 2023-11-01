Cameron rounds out campaign with Arkansas Gov. Huckabee Sanders

In the final stretch of Kentucky's election, Daniel Cameron, the Republican challenger for governor, hit the campaign trail with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"You need somebody who actually believes in conservative values and is willing to fight for them," Sanders told a crowd in Campbellsville on Wednesday. "That’s exactly what you have in Daniel Cameron. That’s why I came from Arkansas. Because it matters."

Sanders, who is the first woman to serve as governor in Arkansas, is also known for her role as a White House Press Secretary under former president Donald Trump. Although it's unclear whether Trump will come to Kentucky to campaign for Cameron, a new endorsement video was released on Tuesday.

In the video, Trump calls Cameron "a common-sense person."

"He will never let you down," Trump said. "He has my complete and total endorsement."

On Wednesday, Sanders and Cameron highlighted Washington as they pitched to GOP supporters.

"Having fought against Washington for the better part of the last six or seven years, your current governor, Andy Beshear, is not capable of fighting against Washington because he believes in everything that they are doing," said Sanders. "You need someone that actually believes in conservative values and is willing to fight for them. That's exactly what you have in Daniel Cameron."

"We have to have strong, conservative governors banding together - doing exactly like what Riley [Gaines] talked about - pushing back against Washington. Washington is broken. But our country isn’t," Sanders added. "The greatness of America is found in communities like this, and we need communities like this to send Daniel Cameron to the Statehouse so that he can protect our values."

Cameron ended his speech by attempting to tie Beshear to President Joe Biden, who does not poll well in Kentucky.

"Are you ready for change?" he asked the crowd.

"I imagine a lot of you in this room right now want to make sure that we remove Joe Biden from the White House in 2024," added Cameron. "But before we do that, let’s remember that this year, let’s remove Andy Beshear from the Statehouse."

Beshear has called Cameron out for repeatedly bringing up Biden and Washington. For example, at the second gubernatorial debate, Beshear started off by telling voters:

“What you're going to hear from the other side are attacks," said Beshear. "In the last debate. You mentioned the word ‘jobs’ zero times but Joe Biden’s name 16."

In the first debate, Beshear argued that Cameron is too partisan.

“Having an overly partisan governor is dangerous, and you’re hearing it right now,” Beshear said. “If you see the world as everything good happening is because of the General Assembly and everything bad that’s happening is because of the governor, it means you see only in ‘team red’ and ‘team blue’ and not in Team Kentucky. The way we move forward is together."

