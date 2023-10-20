Candidates for KY governor move to mobilization, push supporters to vote

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the race for governor enters the mobilization phase, Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron will push their supporters to vote.

And Cameron is getting some help from Sen. Rand Paul on the campaign trail. Cameron and Paul made several stops across Kentucky on Friday. In Lexington, Paul told reporters that he is focused on getting Cameron into the Governor's Office.

"Electing Daniel Cameron to me is a big deal and I’m going to do everything I can to help him," Paul said.

Both Cameron and Paul focused on Beshear's covid orders in their speeches on Friday. Paul explained that is a big reason for his involvement in the governor's race.

"It’s really about defending your basic liberties - your right to assemble, your right to own your own business and make decisions, the right to go to church," said Paul. "When Andy Beshear came forward during the pandemic and basically stripped these rights unilaterally, it took us a year to get our rights back."

"A lot of energy out there and I think Republicans are excited to vote," said Paul. "I think that enthusiasm is going to make a big difference."