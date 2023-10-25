Candidates spar over key tax issue in final gubernatorial debate before election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The exchanges were less tense in the fifth and final debate between Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday night. However, the candidates for governor still argued over some of Kentucky's big issues, including public safety and taxes.

Cameron, who touted his Fraternal Order of Police endorsement, went after Beshear for commuting sentences during the COVID pandemic.

"The reason you don't feel safe is because this governor let out of jail 2,000 criminals - and up until a few days ago I was saying a third of them have recommitted felony offenses. Well, turns out I was wrong. Over 50% of them have recommitted felony offenses making our communities less safe and law enforcement's job more difficult," said Cameron.

Beshear, who touted his efforts to secure state troopers historic raises, went after Cameron for not taking some responsibility for the rise in crime.

"This attorney general tries to blame all crime on me. He is the top cop. And while he wants a KSP post in Louisville, there is an attorney general's office in Louisville - with investigators and lawyers - and yet the mayor of Louisville tells me [Cameron] is the only official that hasn't called and offered to help," said Beshear.

The candidates also sparred over a key tax policy in their final debate.

Beshear, who is seeking reelection to a second term in the Nov. 7 election, called for a careful approach to phasing out the state individual income tax to guarantee that revenues remain sufficient to support education, public safety and health care programs.

“I do want to continue to make those (tax) cuts, but we’ve got to do it wisely and carefully, not rashly,” said Beshear.

Cameron has vowed to preside over eliminating the personal income tax if elected governor.

“I believe that you should have more of your hard-earned money in your pocket,” he said.

Cameron was asked if he wants to accelerate the timetable for eliminating the income tax. He responded that he wants to end the tax “in a thoughtful and responsible manner.”

Beshear promptly accused his challenger of evading the question.

“You just asked him a simple question: Will he speed it up?” Beshear said. “And he still won’t answer it.”

The gradual phase-out of the income tax was the cornerstone of a plan approved by the state’s GOP-dominated Legislature in 2022 to shift the tax burden from income to consumption.

However, the state’s individual income tax rate is set to remain the same in 2025 after the state failed to meet certain fiscal requirements needed to trigger another cut under the phaseout.

Cameron and Beshear have wrangled repeatedly over the governor’s approach to income tax cuts.

Beshear signed a measure this year that will lower the individual income tax rate by a half-percentage point to 4%, effective Jan. 1, 2024. It follows up on last year’s tax overhaul, which resulted in a reduction of the tax rate from 5% to 4.5% at the start of this year.

Beshear vetoed last year’s bill revamping portions of the state tax code. Cameron has railed against that veto throughout the campaign. Beshear objected to provisions in that bill that extended the sales tax to many more services. Republican lawmakers easily overrode his veto. As an alternative, the governor backed an unsuccessful effort last year to temporarily cut the state sales tax rate.

-----------------------------------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.