Day 2 of early voting wraps up in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — As we wrap up day 2 of early voting, Madison County is preparing for another busy day Saturday at the polls.

Whether it is time or convenience, residents have been lined up, in most cases out the door, to cast their vote this week.

County Clerk Kenny Barger says they had close to 6,900 early voters on Thursday.

"We are shaping our world," says early voter Emily Barger. "The people we vote for now, it affects our future, our kids."

Bobby Johns has been an election officer in Madison County for several years. He tells LEX 18 these past two days of early voting have been busy but smooth.

"It's very important to vote," explains Johns. "The early voters coming in, it relieves a lot of pressure on other people voting because a lot of times, people pull up and say oh what a long line, I am not going to vote. You need to vote."

There was a steady flow of people at Ignite Academy North Campus on Friday, one of several locations in Madison County where people were able to vote early.

Doors opened at 8 a.m. while the line was formed outside the door, a handful of voters said it only took about 15 minutes to get in, vote, and leave.

Residents of Madison County can cast their votes at any location in the county. Barger believes this has made a big difference when it comes to time and convenience.

"We are expecting a 60% turn out, which is 44,000 voters," says Barger. "So if everybody waits till Tuesday, we have 10 locations open, but you can see that the math just does not work to physically get all those people through. So I am very excited about people coming out and using this convenience that the count clerks have fought for, for several years to get this done."

Here's a look at early voting information for Madison County:

October 31 - November 2

8 AM - 4 PM

Polling Locations:

1) Ignite Academy - South Campus

123 Farristown Industrial Dr., Berea, KY 40475

2) Richmond Active Living Center

801 Brighton Ave., Richmond, KY 40475

3) Ignite Academy - North Campus

2075 Merchant Dr., Richmond, KY 40475

4) Madison County Extension Office

230 Duncannon Ln., Richmond, KY 40475

5) Madison County Public Library - Richmond Branch

507 W. Main St., Richmond, KY 40475

6) Russel Acton Folk Center

212 W. Jefferson St., Berea, KY 40403

