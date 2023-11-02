Governor Beshear urges Kentuckians to vote

Governor Andy Beshear brought rapper Jack Harlow, a Louisville native, on the campaign trail on Thursday.

The two took the stage outside of the Red Barn at the University of Louisville and urged students to vote.

“I just want to say this is a hell of a stand-up guy right here. I think all of you all are all holding the right signs," Harlow told the crowd. "I want to encourage everybody to get out there and vote. You know what to do.”

Harlow even explained how he and the governor know one another.

"I remember about a year ago, I was in Los Angeles shooting a movie and my phone rang. I was on my way to set at 6 a.m. in California and I answer the phone and I was like 'hello?' He's like 'hey, how are you, Jack?' And I was like 'who is this?' He's like 'it's your governor, Andy Beshear.' And I was like 'oh s***, s***, s***,'" said Harlow.

"He was just giving me a call. He didn't want anything. He was checking on me. He was telling me he loved what I was doing," added Harlow. "And for the last year and a half, we've been staying in touch and having that type of relationship. It's been very organic. We've been having dinners, getting to know each other."

Before the Louisville visit, the governor and First Lady Britainy Beshear voted in Frankfort, where they also encouraged people to vote.

"We need every single person to get out. At the end of the day, none of the polls matter. It’s who turns out on election day and how they vote," said Beshear. "So, we need everybody. Regardless of who you're voting for - this is the bedrock of our democracy."