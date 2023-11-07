It's Election Day: What to expect as you head to the polls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2023 general election is Tuesday, November 7; here are a few things that you should know before you cast your vote.

You'll need to bring a photo ID with you to cast your vote. The following forms of identification are accepted:



Driver's license

Military ID

College ID

Kentucky Government ID

State-issued ID card

If you don't have a photo ID, you may still be able to vote with a non-photo ID and fill out a special form.

Mail-in ballots and ballots placed in the drop box in front of the County Clerk’s Office at 162 E. Main Street must be received no later than Nov. 7 by 6:00 p.m.

Registered voters can vote on election day but must vote at their dedicated precinct. You can click here to find your location and a sample ballot. Voting will start at 6:00 a.m. and conclude at 6:00 p.m. local time.

For more information on voting, go to Election Day Information - State Board of Elections (ky.gov).