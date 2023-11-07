Watch Now
NewsKentucky Votes

Actions

It's Election Day: What to expect as you head to the polls

vote-voting-vote by mail.PNG
WFTS
vote-voting-vote by mail.PNG
Posted at 6:00 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 05:59:59-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2023 general election is Tuesday, November 7; here are a few things that you should know before you cast your vote.

You'll need to bring a photo ID with you to cast your vote. The following forms of identification are accepted:

  • Driver's license
  • Military ID
  • College ID
  • Kentucky Government ID
  • State-issued ID card

If you don't have a photo ID, you may still be able to vote with a non-photo ID and fill out a special form.
Mail-in ballots and ballots placed in the drop box in front of the County Clerk’s Office at 162 E. Main Street must be received no later than Nov. 7 by 6:00 p.m.

Registered voters can vote on election day but must vote at their dedicated precinct. You can click here to find your location and a sample ballot. Voting will start at 6:00 a.m. and conclude at 6:00 p.m. local time.

For more information on voting, go to Election Day Information - State Board of Elections (ky.gov).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019