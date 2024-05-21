Watch Now
NewsKentucky Votes

Actions

Joe Biden, Donald Trump win presidential primaries in Kentucky

LIVE RESULTS: Biden, Trump dominate Super Tuesday
AP
LIVE RESULTS: Biden, Trump dominate Super Tuesday
Posted at 6:59 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 19:00:05-04

(LEX 18) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will win the Democratic and Republican nominations in Kentucky, respectively, according to the latest projections.

Both candidates have already secured enough delegates to become the presumptive nominees in the 2024 presidential race. The two parties will formalize their nominees at their respective conventions this summer.

Other Results

Hal Rogers, a Republican from Somerset who represents Kentucky's 5th congressional district, has won his party's nomination. He's running unopposed.

Incumbent 3rd district U.S. Representative Morgan McGarvey has won his Democratic primary.

4th district U.S. representative since 2012, Thomas Massie, has defeated Eric Deters and Michael McGinnis to win his Republican primary.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019