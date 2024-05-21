Joe Biden, Donald Trump win presidential primaries in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will win the Democratic and Republican nominations in Kentucky, respectively, according to the latest projections.

Both candidates have already secured enough delegates to become the presumptive nominees in the 2024 presidential race. The two parties will formalize their nominees at their respective conventions this summer.

Other Results

Hal Rogers , a Republican from Somerset who represents Kentucky's 5th congressional district, has won his party's nomination. He's running unopposed.

Incumbent 3rd district U.S. Representative Morgan McGarvey has won his Democratic primary.