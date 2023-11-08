'Just living in the moment': Gov. Beshear responds to national speculation about future plans

Gov. Andy Beshear's successful reelection bid has received significant national attention. There's speculation about what's next for the Democrat who wins in a red state.

It's speculation Beshear tried to shake off at his first post-election press conference on Wednesday.

"I’m just living in this moment," Beshear said.

He emphasized his priority is being the governor of Kentucky and he committed to serving out his entire second term.

"I’m going to serve every single day these next four years," Beshear said. "This job will have my sole attention."

What about after? Beshear said he has no plans at this time.

"Right now, I’m just excited about this re-election. I have no plans for the future," said Beshear. "I am going to have to pay for Will and Lila’s college, so we’ll figure something out along the way."

Beshear joked one thing he won't be doing is running for governor in 2027, as he is term-restricted. However, is running for governor something Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is thinking about?

"I think that’s a little bit like putting Christmas decorations out before Halloween," said Coleman. "We just got through this election and we have a lot to accomplish. We have a lot of really good things going on in Kentucky. So, my main focus is going to be to support this administration moving forward. And then, we’ll see what comes in the future."

