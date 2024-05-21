Watch Now
Kentucky primary election 2024: What you need to know

Poll times and locations

Polls will be open Tuesday, May 21, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You must be in line by 6 p.m. to be able to vote.

You can find your polling locations here.

What to bring

You must bring a valid form of identification to your polling location. Valid ID forms can be found here.

Election voting

Because this is a primary election, you may only vote for candidates of your registered party or non-partisan candidates.

Absentee/Mail-in

The window to request an absentee ballot has passed. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Races

To find your specific ballot according to your county of residence, click here.

