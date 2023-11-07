Who are the candidates running for election in Kentucky?

***LEX 18 is closely monitoring Kentucky election results. This article will be updated when a winner is projected.***

————————————

Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear is running for re-election as governor. His Republican opponent, Daniel Cameron, currently serves as Kentucky's attorney general.

In the state's Attorney General election, Russell Coleman, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, is the Republican candidate. Kentucky State Representative Pamela Stevenson is the Democratic candidate.

In the Secretary of State election, incumbent Republican Michael Adams defeated his Democratic opponent, Charles "Buddy" Wheatley, according to an LEX 18 projection.

Former Kentucky House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell is the Republican running to be the state's next Agriculture Commissioner. He is facing Democrat Sierra Enlow, who serves as an economic development consultant in the Louisville area.

In Kentucky's State Auditor race, Republican Allison Ball has defeated his Democratic opponent Kim Reeder, according to an LEX 18 projection.

Garrard County attorney and Republican Mark Metcalf faces Democrat Michael Bowman in the State Treasurer race. This is Bowman's second Democratic nomination in the race. He faced incumbent Allison Ball in the 2019 general election but lost with less than 40% of the vote.