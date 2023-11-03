New poll puts Kentucky governor's race in dead heat, both with 47% support

(LEX 18) — The final poll conducted by Emerson College has Kentucky's gubernatorial race in a dead heat.

The poll, which surveyed 1,000 likely voters or those who have already voted, found incumbent Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron with 47% support. 2% support someone else, and 4% are undecided.

Among undecided voters, Cameron holds a slight advantage, according to the poll, with 49% support compared to Beshear's 48%.

"Cameron appears to have gained ground by consolidating Republican voters who supported former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election," said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling. "In October, 54% of Trump supporters supported Cameron; now, as election day approaches, that number has jumped to 79% – a 25-point increase."

Independent voters are split between the two candidates; 48% support Cameron, while 46% support Beshear. 6% would vote for someone else.

Most voters (57%) expect Governor Beshear to be re-elected, while 41% think Cameron will win.

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points. To read the full results from the survey, click here.