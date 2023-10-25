Trump's impact on Kentucky governor's race

In 2019, then-president Donald Trump endorsed then-governor Matt Bevin in Kentucky's race for governor. And on the eve of Election Day, Trump held a rally in Lexington for Bevin.

Four years later, Trump has once again endorsed the republican candidate in Kentucky's gubernatorial race. This time, it's Daniel Cameron, the Commonwealth's current attorney general. So, the question is: will Trump return to Kentucky to campaign for Cameron?

Cameron was asked this on Monday night, and he did not say yes or no. However, he said he would be grateful to have Trump and other Republicans join him.

"I'm grateful for President Trump to come in or any republican governor who wants to come in," said Cameron. "Look, we've unified the Republican Party and so I want everyone. I've been on the road with Rand Paul and Thomas Massie and Brett Guthrie and Jaime Comer and Andy Barr. So I want everybody. This is a unified party. And Leader McConnell has been helping as well. So this is a unified party. I want to get as many folks in here to help us in these last few days."

Trump's 2019 rally did not help Bevin secure another four years in the Governor's Office. However, Trump continues to poll strongly in Kentucky. But Trump is currently in a different position than he was in 2019. He currently faces several indictments and there is a national conversation about whether he should be allowed another four years in the White House.

So, on Monday night, Cameron was asked if he believes Trump deserves to be back in the White House.

"I think it was better than what we have under Joe Biden," answered Cameron. "I mean, the utility bills are more expensive. Your gas is more expensive. Your groceries are more expensive. Everything is more expensive under President Biden."

