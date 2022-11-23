Watch Now
Kentucky woman wins $1 million in scratch off ticket

Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 23, 2022
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky woman is the first to win $1 million from the new Ky Lottery $50 scratch off ticket.

According to lottery officials, the woman who is from Dry Ridge wishes to stay anonymous.

She purchased the 500X ticket out of a vending machine at Fastlane in Crittendon.

The Grant County woman walked away after taxes with a check for $710,000 from the lottery headquarters and plans to pay off her car and purchase land with her winnings.

Officials say that the Crittenden Fastlane will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

