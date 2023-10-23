Kentucky woman wins $50,000 after purchasing $50 scratch-off ticket

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Winchester woman who wishes to remain anonymous won $50,000 after purchasing a $50 Millionaire Club scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, the woman randomly bought a ticket at Gasoline Alley on April Way in Winchester.

After scratching the ticket, she revealed the $50,000 prize.

The woman says this is her second time winning a prize from a scratch-off ticket. In January, she bought a 500X scratch-off ticket and won $10,000.

The woman told lottery officials she claimed her prize and went to work.

Lottery officials say the woman plans to pay some things off with the winnings.

Gasoline Alley will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.