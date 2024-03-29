Kentucky woman wins $90,000 after purchasing $5 scratch-off ticket

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Hopkinsville woman won $90,000 after purchasing a $5 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, Reshawn Toliver was at Skyline Fuel when she bought five Wild Cash Multiplier tickets.

When scratching off the last ticket, Toliver says she revealed three "7" symbols, meaning she had won the prize shown for the game, which was $90,000.

Kentucky Lottery

She received a check for $64,800 after taxes.

Toliver told lottery officials that winning would allow her to quit her job because she was unhappy and find something else.

Skyline Fuel will get $900 for selling the winning ticket.