'Timing is everything': Kentucky woman wins over $200,000 after playing online lottery game

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Boone County woman won over $200,000 after playing the Kentucky Lottery Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot Instant Play game online.

The woman told lottery officials she couldn't sleep one night, so she checked her email, realized she had been awarded bonus bucks, and decided to play online.

She played the game for $10 and immediately won the jackpot of $234,120.24.

The woman said when she woke up her husband, he didn't believe her.

According to lottery officials, the couple received a check after taxes for $167,395.97.

The couple says the winnings will help them in so many ways.