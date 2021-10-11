Kentucky's abortion ban heads to the Supreme Court of the United States

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of the United States will take up Cameron v. EMW Women's Surgical Center - a case out of Kentucky.

The question directly at stake, in this case, is whether a state attorney general can intervene and defend a law struck down in court. But indirectly, this case is about abortion.

In 2018, the Kentucky General Assembly passed House Bill 454, a restrictive law that essentially bans dilation and evacuation abortions. The law was challenged and a federal appeals court ruled against it. Attorney General Daniel Cameron tried to intervene after the ruling, but his motion was denied.

"I believe it's my responsibility in the AG's to defend those laws and we're going to continue to do so," said Cameron in a one-on-one interview with LEX 18 News.

However, not everyone agrees that those laws are best. Earlier this month, people marched in support of abortion rights and choice.

"My uterus is more regulated than an assault weapon," said George Ella Lyon, one of reproductive rights supporters. "Just think about that - that we will put gun rights above women's rights."

"I just say we're going to stand up for life," said Cameron when asked about women involved in making reproductive decisions. "And I've made no bones about that viewpoint. Again, I know some people don't necessarily agree that we need to protect life."

Cameron is expecting a child this winter. He said that experience has made this issue more "real" to him.

"The fact that now my wife and I are expecting a child makes it all that much more real," said Cameron. "I know there are some detractors out there, but for me, and I know the General Assembly, we're going to be in the business of protecting and respecting life."