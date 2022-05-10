Kentucky's average gas price reaches all-time high

(LEX 18) — Kentucky's average gas price reached an all-time record high Tuesday, according to AAA Blue Grass.

Spokeswoman Lori Weaver Hawkins said the average is at $4.10/ gallon for regular gas. That's $0.27 higher than last week.

"Gas prices are going up, groceries are going up I've noticed," commuter Trevor McCarty said. "Just everything is going up and pay isn't going up, so it's really hard to keep up with everyday life."

"I'm not trying to be a billionaire, I'm just trying to pay some bills," Lyft driver Carrie Williamson said.

In Lexington, Weaver Hawkins said the average price is now at $4.13, which is $0.33 higher from last week.

The spike is leading some drivers to skip a fill-up.

"Use it until the gas light comes on and try to prolong it as long as I can," driver Caroline Phillips said. She stopped at a local gas station Tuesday only to realize how expensive gas was, and decided not to fill up.

While that's a strategy some are forced to employ, Weaver Hawkins strongly advises against it. She said you don't want to risk running out of gas on the road.

"Not only can that be embarrassing sitting on the side of the road, not getting to where you need to go, but that can actually be hard on your vehicle so you can end up with some automative repair bills on top of high gas prices, we certainly don't want that," she said.

Her advice? Don't let your vehicle go down below a quarter tank.

Weaver Hawkins said there are a few factors that could be contributing to higher prices.

She said the switch over to summer blend, which is more costly to make, is going on now through June 1st.

Also, crude oil prices rose last week after the European Union announced a proposal to ban Russian oil imports within six months, according to Weaver Hawkins.

She said it is unclear when we could see some relief, so for the time being, she offered a few tips for saving at the pump: