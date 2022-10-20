Kentucky’s Hank the Horse competing in America’s Favorite Pet Contest semi-finals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is in the semi-finals of America’s Favorite Pet contest.

Help him advance to the final round by casting your vote through 10 p.m. Thursday, October 20 at americasfavpet.com.

America’s Favorite Pet, the world’s largest pet competition, is open to animals of all shapes, sizes, and species. One pet will win $10,000 and receive a 2-page feature in InTouch Magazine.

If he wins, Hank (and his Mom Tammi) plan to reinvest the $10,000 honorarium into the communities they serve.

The final round of America's Favorite Pet contest begins October 21 through October 27.

Hank the Horse encourages Lexington students to read

For more information on For Hank’s Sake, visit www.forhankssake.org.