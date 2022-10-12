Kentucky’s Hank the Horse competing in America’s Favorite Pet quarterfinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky’s Hank the Horse is in the final leg of America’s Favorite Pet contest quarterfinals.

Voting for the quarterfinals is open through Thursday, October 13 at americasfavpet.com.

Hank, a Tennessee Walking Horse, is the organization’s first rescue namesake of For Hank’s Sake, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to harnessing the power and beauty of horses to inspire and encourage children of all ages.

America’s Favorite Pet, the world’s largest pet competition, is open to animals of all shapes, sizes, and species. One pet will win $10,000 and receive a 2-page feature in InTouch Magazine.

Semifinals begin October 14 and the finals begins October 21.

If he wins the America’s Favorite Pet contest, Hank and his Mom Tammi, plan to reinvest the $10,000 honorarium into the communities they serve.

For more information on For Hank’s Sake, visit www.forhankssake.org.