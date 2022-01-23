Kentucky's largest school district resuming in-person class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest public school district plans to resume in-person classes after moving to remote learning for eight days during a rise in COVID-19 cases among teachers and staff.

Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville said a decrease in positive cases among staff and a drop in the number of employees in quarantine makes it possible for students to return to classrooms Monday.

In a statement, the district said buses will resume regular routes and food service will start again in cafeterias.

In-school COVID-19 testing will resume for students, the district said.

District officials will continue to monitor case numbers.