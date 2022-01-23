Watch
Kentucky's largest school district resuming in-person class

Posted at 4:41 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 16:41:20-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s largest public school district plans to resume in-person classes after moving to remote learning for eight days during a rise in COVID-19 cases among teachers and staff.

Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville said a decrease in positive cases among staff and a drop in the number of employees in quarantine makes it possible for students to return to classrooms Monday.

In a statement, the district said buses will resume regular routes and food service will start again in cafeterias.

In-school COVID-19 testing will resume for students, the district said.

District officials will continue to monitor case numbers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

