Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman tests positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky (LEX 18) — Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced on her social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Late yesterday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman tested positive for COVID-19. The Lieutenant Governor is fully vaccinated and boosted and is only experiencing mild symptoms. No other member of her family has tested positive. 1/2 — Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) June 1, 2022

The post said that Coleman is "fully vaccinated and boosted and is only experiencing mild symptoms."

As of now, none of Coleman's other family members have tested positive.