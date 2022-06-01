Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman tests positive for COVID-19

Beshear Kentucky GED
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman speak with the media during a press conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. To assist Kentuckians seeking to earn their GED's, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state has allowed $600,000 to cover testing fees. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Beshear Kentucky GED
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 11:56:08-04

FRANKFORT, Ky (LEX 18) — Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced on her social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The post said that Coleman is "fully vaccinated and boosted and is only experiencing mild symptoms."

As of now, none of Coleman's other family members have tested positive.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!