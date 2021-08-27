Kentucky's US Senators respond to attack in Afghanistan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LES 18) — Kentucky's US senators responded strongly to the attacks on Americans in Afghanistan.

"There needs to be hell to pay," said Sen. Rand Paul during a visit to Lexington. "And the hell, I would say, is there shouldn't be one piece of scrap metal left intact when we leave."

Paul says America must focus on getting Americans out of Afghanistan, and destroying all equipment that is being left behind.

"We should destroy as much equipment on the way out," said Paul.

Senator Mitch McConnell, who has been very critical of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, expressed his frustration with the situation.

“Terrible things happen when terrorists are allowed to operate freely," said McConnell. "This murderous attack offers the clearest possible reminder that terrorists will not stop fighting the United States just because our politicians grow tired of fighting them."

Sen. Paul, on the other hand, has been critical of the war in Afghanistan for years.

Paul says he wanted to get out of Afghanistan for a long time now, but he says it should've been done better.

"I think there's enough blame to go around for both parties," said Paul. "I've been for getting rid of that war for over a decade now. I think it lost its mission ten years ago. But you have to leave in an organized fashion."