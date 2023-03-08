KHSAA Sweet 16 girls basketball tournament begins at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky High School Girls Sweet 16 began today at Rupp Arena.

First up was Owensboro Catholic versus Bowling Green High School. It came down to the last minute with Owensboro Catholic coming out on top.

"Oh, it's just great. It's a great feeling to be here and win. A great day to get out of school," said Owensboro Catholic student, Luke Frey.

It was a fun day for students to travel to Lexington and pack their student sections.

"Very exciting... our school doesn't normally come to the Sweet Sixteen so this was a great opportunity for us," said Owensboro Catholic cheerleader, Faith Jerome.

The second game of the day featured Lawrence County taking on powerhouse Sacred Heart. For Lawrence County Bulldogs fans, this was a first.

"This is the first time one of our girls teams has ever made it to the state tournament... so it's a pretty cool moment for our seniors and for all of our students," said Lawrence County student, Casen Staniford.

Lawrence County fell to Sacred Heart but the experience of making it to the Sweet 16 was memorable itself.

The KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 continues tonight. Local team George Rogers Clark tipped off at 6 p.m. Lexington's Frederick Douglass plays tonight at 8 p.m.