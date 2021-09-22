KSP: Kidnapping investigation ends in murder-suicide

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police was investigating a kidnapping that took place in Cadiz, Ky. According to investigators, the kidnapping suspect was involved in a murder-suicide on US 27 while KSP was in pursuit.

Just in from KSP: this is connected to kidnapping investigation out of Cadiz. Thomas Hungerford, 65, was named as suspect. Victim was Tammy Beecham, 53. Car they were in spotted on US 27. After pursuit, troopers approached car and found Hungerford and Beecham dead. @LEX18News 1/2 — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) September 22, 2021

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, KSP was notified a woman was taken from the parking lot of a business on Lafayette Street in a Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

The victim was 53-year-old Tammy Beechum of Dover, Tennessee. The suspect was 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford of Cadiz, KY he was believed to be an estranged boyfriend of the victim.

Hungerford was believed to be heading towards Maryland with Beechum.

At approximately 5 p.m. troopers spotted the Mitsubishi Montero Sport on US 27 in Lancaster, KY. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped on US 27 near Stanford.

The trooper approached the vehicle and found the bodies of both Beechum and Hungerford inside the vehicle. The deaths appear to be a result of a murder-suicide and no other suspects are being sought.