Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim and himself

Posted at 7:33 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 19:47:12-04

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police was investigating a kidnapping that took place in Cadiz, Ky. According to investigators, the kidnapping suspect shot and killed his victim then himself while KSP was in pursuit.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, KSP was notified a woman had been taken from the parking lot of a business on Lafayette Street in a Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

The victim was 53-year-old Tammy Beechum of Dover, Tennessee. The suspect was 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford of Cadiz, KY he was believed to be an estranged boyfriend of the victim.

Hungerford was believed to be heading towards Maryland with Beechum.

At approximately 5 p.m. troopers spotted the Mitsubishi Montero Sport on US 27 in Lancaster, KY. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped on US 27 near Stanford.

The trooper approached the vehicle and found the bodies of both Beechum and Hungerford inside the vehicle. The deaths appear to be a result of a murder-suicide and no other suspects are being sought.

