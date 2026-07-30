Kim Davis accused of hiding assets as plaintiffs seek to collect $565K same-sex marriage judgment

(LEX NEWS) — Former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis is facing new allegations in federal court that she provided false sworn answers while creditors attempted to collect on a judgment exceeding $565,000 stemming from the high-profile same-sex marriage case that drew national attention nearly a decade ago.

In a motion filed July 28, attorneys for plaintiffs David Ermold and David Moore allege Davis falsely stated under oath that she owned no property and had not made significant transfers of personal assets.

The filing contends public records show Davis inherited interests in multiple parcels of real estate and later transferred those assets to relatives and a family trust without receiving monetary compensation.

According to the motion, the properties were transferred to family members, including Davis' husband, son and brother, as well as a trust established for family beneficiaries.

The filing alleges the transfers occurred after appellate courts upheld the judgment against Davis and while collection efforts were ongoing.

Plaintiffs argue the transfers and discovery responses were intended to shield assets from collection and point to what they describe as multiple indicators of fraudulent transfers under Kentucky law.

A separate state court lawsuit, filed on July 15, seeks to void the property transfers and make the assets available to satisfy the outstanding judgment.

The federal court has ordered Davis to appear and explain why she should not be held in contempt. Court records indicate she has also been directed to provide amended, verified discovery responses and additional documents related to her assets and transfers. Plaintiffs are seeking attorney fees and other sanctions.

The underlying judgment stems from litigation brought by Ermold and Moore, who sued Davis after she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples following the U.S. Supreme Court's legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015. The judgment remains unpaid, according to the court filings.